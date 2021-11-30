VC Gomal inaugurates three-day VCLA-6 to promote students

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day Vice Chancellor Literary Award-6 (VCLA-6) to promote students having the confidence to express themselves in a positive way

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day Vice Chancellor Literary Award-6 (VCLA-6) to promote students having the confidence to express themselves in a positive way.

Dr. Iftikhar said they were endeavouring to make students creative and the concept behind such activity was to promote students having the confidence to express themselves positively.

The Deputy Director, Directorate of Societies Sana Khan briefed the media that her team, comprising mostly of students, arranged the activities of this event not only in Main Campus but also in City campus, Tank Campus and University Wensam College.

The students participated in declamation, essay writing, painting, sketching, calligraphy, videography and photography competitions on the first day.

On the second day, bait bazi, drama, national songs, qirat and naat competition would be held. The price distribution, cultural stalls by national and international students and poetry will be held on third day.