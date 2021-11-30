UrduPoint.com

VC Gomal Inaugurates Three-day VCLA-6 To Promote Students

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

VC Gomal inaugurates three-day VCLA-6 to promote students

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day Vice Chancellor Literary Award-6 (VCLA-6) to promote students having the confidence to express themselves in a positive way

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day Vice Chancellor Literary Award-6 (VCLA-6) to promote students having the confidence to express themselves in a positive way.

Dr. Iftikhar said they were endeavouring to make students creative and the concept behind such activity was to promote students having the confidence to express themselves positively.

The Deputy Director, Directorate of Societies Sana Khan briefed the media that her team, comprising mostly of students, arranged the activities of this event not only in Main Campus but also in City campus, Tank Campus and University Wensam College.

The students participated in declamation, essay writing, painting, sketching, calligraphy, videography and photography competitions on the first day.

On the second day, bait bazi, drama, national songs, qirat and naat competition would be held. The price distribution, cultural stalls by national and international students and poetry will be held on third day.

Related Topics

Price Tank Gomal Sana Khan Media Event

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Populatio ..

Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Population Census - President

1 minute ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps win openers

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team

2 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time i ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 Nov 2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.