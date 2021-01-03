UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Gomal University Announces Four Awards For Best Performance In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:20 AM

VC Gomal University announces four awards for best performance in 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday announced four awards for the best performance in the year 2020.

The first prize went to Mohammad Hafeez, the best performer in the Works Department, the second prize went to Mohammad Siraj Khan, Legal Cell in charge of saving the land of Winsom College, the third prize went to Director Administration Prof. Dr. Saleem Jilani and Farm Manager Dr. Umar Khattab Saduzai and the fourth prize went to IT Services.

Faheem Chughtai and Gomal University Media Cell in charge Media Cell Zeeshan Qasim 'Publicity Officer/PRO Raja Alam Zeb, FM Radio Presenter Ejaz Hussain Qureshi.

Assistant Program Manager FM Radio Muhammad Arshad, NLE /Reporter Abrar Ahmed, Camera Hashmat Abbas and Waqar Ahmed have been announced for their best performance.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that the series of awards for best performance will continue and every best performer will be rewarded so that people work with more hard work, dedication and happiness.

Related Topics

Gomal Mohammad Hafeez Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday 2020 Media Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

9 hours ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

9 hours ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.