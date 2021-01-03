VC Gomal University announces four awards for best performance in 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday announced four awards for the best performance in the year 2020.

The first prize went to Mohammad Hafeez, the best performer in the Works Department, the second prize went to Mohammad Siraj Khan, Legal Cell in charge of saving the land of Winsom College, the third prize went to Director Administration Prof. Dr. Saleem Jilani and Farm Manager Dr. Umar Khattab Saduzai and the fourth prize went to IT Services.

Faheem Chughtai and Gomal University Media Cell in charge Media Cell Zeeshan Qasim 'Publicity Officer/PRO Raja Alam Zeb, FM Radio Presenter Ejaz Hussain Qureshi.

Assistant Program Manager FM Radio Muhammad Arshad, NLE /Reporter Abrar Ahmed, Camera Hashmat Abbas and Waqar Ahmed have been announced for their best performance.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that the series of awards for best performance will continue and every best performer will be rewarded so that people work with more hard work, dedication and happiness.