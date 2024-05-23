Open Menu

VC Gomal University Assigned Additional Charge Of VC ULM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 08:42 PM

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has assigned the additional charge of the office of Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Lakki Marwat to VC Gomal University, DI Khan with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has assigned the additional charge of the office of Vice Chancellor (VC), University of Lakki Marwat to VC Gomal University, DI Khan with immediate effect.

A notification of Higher education, Archives and libraries department issued here said that the government has assigned the charge to VC Gomal University on the recommendation of the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur.

It said that the VC Gomal University would hold the office of VC ULM till arrival of regular VC.

