VC Gomal University Directs For Release Of Rs 100,000 Each Pensioner

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:04 PM

VC Gomal University directs for release of Rs 100,000 each pensioner

Gomal University management is taking concrete measures to pay arrears to its pensioners despite limited financial resources

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Gomal University management is taking concrete measures to pay arrears to its pensioners despite limited financial resources.

As part of such efforts, the university's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ifikhar Ahmed on Tuesday issued directives to the finance department of the university to initially release Rs100,000 out of total arrears the university owed to the 170 pensioners.

The vice chancellor said though university was facing funds shortage, but services of the pensioned employees for university's development could not be forgotten.

He added they could not be left alone and provision of Rs 100,000 to each would help mitigate their sufferings to some extent.

He said a letter had been written to high officials in order to clear all pending pension amount of the university's employees, hoping that this issue would be resolved soon.

