Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, Prof. Dr. Ifthkar Ahmed has facilitated an Iftar Dinner for International Students who were stricken in the Model Hostel of university due to global pandemic COVID-19 locked down

The international students of Gomal University were unable to travel back home due to cancellation of flights.

According to a press release on Friday, the Vice Chancellor while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak among the students.

Highlighting the importance of social distancing, he said this month was a blessing and a gift for Muslims to get back to the track which had been identified by the Almighty. He stressed the university officials present on the occasion to take keen interest in providing a homely environment to these foreigner students so they don't get homesick.

The Vice Chancellor said it's an honour for the Gomal University that, "we are few among the Pakistani varsities to have an international alumni," adding that, "not only students from all over the country, but from around the globe come to study here in order to be in the competition with the best of their fields back in their countries.

" The Vice Chancellor on this occasion enquired about the facilities available to them in the hostel and also shared his vision of establishing an International student centre and offering of modern, dynamic new programs in social sciences for international students in the near future at Gomal University.

Talking to the students, he further said, "your success paves the way for others. We encourage you to share your stories back homes with others and inspire. Everyone in Gomal University values your presence". In keeping with this spirit, the international students, present at the dinner, shared the highlights of their journey to Pakistan, memorable experiences and important life lessons learned during their stay in Pakistan and Gomal University.

The students applauded the vision of Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad enchanting the facilities and provision of necessary health, welfare, maintenance, care and protection extended to them during the lockdown period.