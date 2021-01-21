UrduPoint.com
VC Gomal University Inaugurates Six New Labs At Agriculture University

Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:00 PM

VC Gomal University inaugurates six new labs at Agriculture University

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad (TI) Thursday visited Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan on the invitation of VC Agriculture University Professor Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) and inaugurated six different laboratories.

The newly established laboratories included Molecular Laboratory, Agriculture Laboratory, Animal Science Laboratory, Clinical Pathology & Parasitology and Museum/Forestry laboratory.

VC Agriculture University briefed the guest about progress of this newly established university and both agreed to work together in future.

Registrar Agriculture University, Director Administration, Director Finance, Director IT and all the staff was present at the occasion.

Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar informed the guests about establishment of Wana Campus and Gene Editing Lab of the varsity in near future.

VC Gomal University lauded the effort and devotion of the Vice Chancellor Agriculture University and extended his full support in every aspect for the students and faculty of Agriculture University.

