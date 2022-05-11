UrduPoint.com

VC Gomal University Organises Eid Reunion Party For Foreign Students

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 06:51 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) : Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Wednesday organised an Eid Milan party in the honor of foreign students here.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad congratulated the international students on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr and said "the purpose of this event is to let you know that you are not alone on this happy day".

Dr.

Iftikhar further stated that provision of hostels and other necessary facilities are among his top priorities, adding that the foreign students are ambassadors of Gomal University, who will return to their respective countries and positively represent the university and Pakistan.

Deans of all departments along with the Registrar, Director Tank Campus and Coordinator International Program Office of the institute were also present on the occasion.

