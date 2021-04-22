VC Gomal University sent on forced leave

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday sent Vice Chancellor of Gomal University on forced leave over criticizing the decisions of the provincial cabinet and tendering resignation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Thursday sent Vice Chancellor of Gomal University on forced leave over criticizing the decisions of the provincial cabinet and tendering resignation.

A notification to this effect issued from Governor House here said, the Governor KP Shah Farman after rejecting the resignation of Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, has sent him on forced leave for 90 days.

The decision to send Dr Iftikhar on leave was made after he directly wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, criticizing the decisions taken in KP Cabinet meeting before tendering his resignation from the post.

Governor Shah Farman also assigned the additional charge of Vice Chancellor Gomal University to Dr Manzoor Ilahi Babar, VC Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan.