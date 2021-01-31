UrduPoint.com
VC Gomal University Suggests HEC To Review Over Ending MA Degree

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:00 PM

VC Gomal University suggests HEC to review over ending MA degree

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad suggested Higher education Commission (HEC) to review its policy of ending MA (Private) admissions in the Universities.

Pakistan academy of Sciences organized a talk on the topic of "Growing Shadows of Uncertainty in Higher Education Sector of Pakistan" where renowned scientists from all over the country participated to discuss the new policy introduced by Higher Education Commission Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

During his first lecture after becoming fellow at PAS, while talking to the participants, Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Dr.

Iftikhar Ahmad said that HEC established in 2002, worked efficiently under the chairmanship of Dr. Atta-Ur-Rahman and others over the years and rules and regulations made throughout these years have been introduced after the consent of the varsities as section 10 (c) of the ordinance bounds HEC to introduce new policies after consultation with the Vice Chancellors of the Universities.

VC Gomal University stressed upon the collectively agreed policy of stakeholders regarding the issue and an active role of Vice Chancellors' committee in tackling the issue with proper planning.

