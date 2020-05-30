UrduPoint.com
VC Gomal University Urges Teachers To Avoid Discrimination Among Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

VC Gomal University urges teachers to avoid discrimination among students

Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Saturday said that teachers will not be forgiven who discrimination amongst the students and urged upon teachers to impart knowledge to the students equally

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Saturday said that teachers will not be forgiven who discrimination amongst the students and urged upon teachers to impart knowledge to the students equally.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on video link attended by all Deans of all the Departments, teaching staff, members of the faculty, Registrar Gomal University Tariq Mahmood and other concerned officials were also present.

The Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that in order to move Gomal University on the path of development and get it out of difficulties, we have to reduce our expenses and fix the issues.

It is very important so that we all can be able to move on Gomal University on the path of development and success, the Vice Chancellor added. "I have come to know that some teachers are not taking online classes, so I immediately order the heads of these departments to report to me in writing about such teachers so that the salaries of these teachers can be stopped immediately," he said.

He added that teachers who discriminate against students will not be forgiven and the teachers have to treat all their students in equal terms rather having in mind choice and selection.

The Vice Chancellor added that all teachers should end all semesters by July because this is the last semester of many students and in any case students should be saved from wasting time.

No one is allowed to waste precious time of students, he said, adding, all the departments should immediately announce the results of the students. "If any student did not get the result or was stopped for any unnecessary reason, immediate action would be taken against the teachers," Dr. Iftikhar informed.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that all the teachers should teach the students with books and also provide the same books on the website of the university so that every student can benefit from it and the teachers should also post their lectures on the website of Gomal University.

"If not, such students can download the lecture anytime later in the week and benefit from it," Dr. Iftikhar said. The procedure for the examinations of the students has been clarified under which all the teachers can take the examinations of the students, he said. Prepare a plan of action for the practical examinations by convening a meeting of the Departmental board of Studies, the VC concluded.

