VC Gomal University Visits Exam Halls, Assures Full Support To Students

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, paid a detailed visit to multiple examination halls across the university to review the ongoing examination process.

During the visit, Dr. Zafar Iqbal interacted with students appearing in exams, listening to their concerns and reviewing the facilities provided.

“I am here for you. If there is any issue or problem, don’t hesitate to tell me,” he assured them.

The Vice Chancellor instructed the university administration to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided without interruption. “Basic amenities must be available so students don’t face any difficulties during exams,” he emphasized.

Students welcomed the Vice Chancellor’s presence and praised his hands-on approach, calling it encouraging and supportive. His active involvement is being seen as a sincere step toward addressing student concerns and improving the examination environment.

