VC Gomal Varsity Appoints New Director, Dy Registrar, Assist Registrar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:54 PM

VC Gomal varsity appoints new Director, Dy Registrar, Assist Registrar

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Gomal University, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Monday notified appointments of Director Institute of Chemical Sciences, Deputy Registrar Legal Cell and Assistant Registrar Establishment.

A notification issued here said that Dr Rubinaz Naz has been appointed as Director Institute of Chemical Science, Lecturer Mohammad Siraj Khan as Deputy Registrar Legal and Mohammad Ali Abid as Assistant Registrar Establishment.

All the three officials have assumed thier charges of their new assignments.

