VC Gomal Varsity For Promotion Of Academic, Research Activities

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed in 171st meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board Tuesday stressed the need for promoting academic and research activities to put the prestige institute on path of development and progress.

Presiding over the meeting, he said that promotion of academic and research activities were key to success of any institution of higher education and for the purpose the Gomal University was taking pragmatic steps.

He said that from next meeting of the board the students would ensure their presence along with supervisors to defend their synopsis for approval and if it was required the board meeting would be held twice in a month.

The meeting after thorough discussion approved constitution of different committees to suggest measures for improvement of academics especially in MPhil and PhD programmes.

More Stories From Pakistan

