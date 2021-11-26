UrduPoint.com

VC Gomal Varsity Stresses Students To Show Courage In Face Of Adversity

Fri 26th November 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad has urged the students to show courage in the face of adversity as it will help bring changes in their life and people related to them.

"The most successful people in the world are the ones who haven't settled for average and have triumphed their way through the adversities of personal and professional life," Dr. Iftikhar said.

Addressing the passing out students of Department of English Language and Literature at Gomal University, he said that literature reveals that people are most inspired by the role models who have experienced difficulty and never ever give up.

The Vice Chancellor concluded with an advice for the students to show dedication, intentions and be committed to play their affirmative part in the development and prosperity of their working organizations and country.

Head of the English Department Ehsan Ullah Danish and teachers were present on this occasion, who thanked the Vice Chancellor for his keen interest in the academic uplift affairs.

