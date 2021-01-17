VC greets people of Malakand Division over approval of HEC project for women campus

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) ::Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand Professor Dr. Gul Zaman Sunday congratulated all the stakeholders of the University of Malakand and the people of the areas for the approval of the Project worth Rs. 1497.35 million by Higher Education Commission, Islamabad for the establishment of Women Sub-Campus, University of Malakand at Batkhela.

In his felicitation message, Vice Chancellor University of Malakand Professor Dr. Gul Zaman said that with the approval of such a project would bring positive change in the overall imparting education to the women.

He said the first-ever women sub-campus of the University of Malakand (UoM) in Rang Mala area of Malakand district is the first women-only higher educational facility in the entire Malakand division.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof Gul Zaman that the university initially planned to start five departments, including English, Islamic Studies, Psychology, Botany and Zoology.

During the first session, he said the campus would offer admissions only in two subjects while classes in the remaining three subjects would start after attaching required space for starting academic programs.

Dr Zaman said the women sub-campus would provide opportunities of higher education to female students of Malakand division as they could not join the existing co-education system in public sector universities due to socioeconomic, cultural and family backgrounds.

He said the campus would also provide employment opportunities for youth, especially women. Pak Army would house the sub-campus in the Sabawoon Rehabilitation Centre run for de-radicalization of youngsters. According to UoM, the officials of Sabawoon centre would soon hand over the possession of the building to the varsity administration.

The University of Malakand, has the honor of clinching the top position among all universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has at no. 9 among all Pakistani universities' impact category-ranking list announced by the Times Higher Education, UK, for the year 2020.

University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor Dr Gul Zaman said Times Higher Education, based in London, gives a category to each university around the world as per the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the achievements a university makes. Around 23 Pakistani universities secured a place in the impact category list this year.

"Under 2019-2025 vision of the university, we are working on several projects, including a business incubation centre for revenue generation, a Bio-Secure Lab that would diagnose and research various dis¬eases as we already have a PhD scholar having expertise in virology, and a Centre of Excellence in Mathematics," he said. He also said that a sub-campus of the university has been exclusively for women in Batkhela area of Malakand district.

He disclosed that in Malakand division, approximately 58,000 girls pass the higher secondary school certificate examinations each year, after which they are ready to apply for higher education," said Dr Gul Zaman, who himself hails from Malakand division.

He also lauded Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan for extending all out support to the universities imparting higher education to women and men. He expressed the hope the women would attain education and play a key role in national progress.