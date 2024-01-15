Open Menu

VC Grieved Over Death Of Mir Muhammad Lakho

January 15, 2024

The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, Prof Dr Asif Shailh has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned senior actor Mir Muhammad Lakho

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA, Prof Dr Asif Shailh has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned senior actor Mir Muhammad Lakho.

In a condolence message on Monday, he paid rich tributes to the late senior actor saying that he demonstrated excellent skills in the field of acting.

Late Mir Muhammad won the hearts of viewers with his acting, the VC said adding that his death has created a vacuum in the world of art and acting.

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

