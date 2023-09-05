Open Menu

VC Grieved Over Demise Of Father Of Senior Journalist

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 09:07 PM

VC grieved over demise of father of senior journalist

Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of senior journalist Imdad Soomro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the father of senior journalist Imdad Soomro.

In a condolence message, he prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

