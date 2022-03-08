UrduPoint.com

VC GSCWU For Strengthening Women Through Skills Development

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:13 PM

VC GSCWU for strengthening women through skills development

Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on Tuesday organized an event on the occasion of International Women's Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on Tuesday organized an event on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif was the Chief Guest.

The alumnus of Government Sadiq College Women University, leading scientist and Assistant Professor at Quaid-e-Azam University Dr. Gul Shahnaz attended the event as Guest of Honour.

Addressing the event, Prof Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif said that instead of marching on the streets, women should strengthen themselves and show their skills.

Dr. Gul Shahnaz said that it is an honor to be a student of the university and today she got the opportunity to express herself as a successful woman. She said, "Women need to maintain their identity, which is very important". Dr. Gul Shehnaz said that students should learn modern skills and make them part of their lives. In the end, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif presented shield to the guest of honor Dr. Gul Shahnaz.

