VC GU Sees Tank Campus As University In Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shakib Ullah on Thursday said the Varsity's Tank Campus was a gift from Allah for the local people and he foresees it as a University in future.

He stated this while addressing an event organized here in his honor during his visit to Tank Campus. He said that the campus was started in difficult situation with very few number of students while today, this campus was progressing with around four hundred students. "I pay tribute to the Director of Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish and his team for organizing this event today for running the affairs of this campus in a better way," he said.

The Vice Chancellor vowed that the branches of Wensam College would be established in both districts of Tank and South Waziristan. Besides, a Law College would also be established in Tank.

He said that evening and weekend programs would be started for employees, adding that the fifth semester was being started for girls.

Apart from this, the VC also hinted about the opening of new departments including ADS/ADA and ADE classes in the campus.

He said that progress was being made in the matter of acquiring own land for the campus. "In this regard, I am grateful to Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Deputy Commissioner Tank and other subordinate institutions," he mentioned. The idea of being loyal should be promoted, the Vice Chancellor said and added that personalities had to be replaced but the focus should be strengthening of institutions.

He said for the progress of Tank campus, the teachers, students and local dignitaries would have to work together.

Addressing the ceremony, Member Provincial Assembly Mahmood Khan Betani vowed that he would play his possible legal and constitutional role in giving this campus the status of a university.

On this occasion, Tehsil Mayor Tank Saddam Hussain Betani, Tehsil Mayor Ladha Taj Maluk, Tehsil Mayor Sarvekai Shah Faisal, the well-known social personality Fateh Sher Khan, Haji Zaman Khan Betani, Maulana Hissam Uddin, Abdul Hakeem of PTI, Shams uz Zaman Mehsud of PPP and others were present.

