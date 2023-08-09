Open Menu

VC Gulzar Terms Pakistan's Continued Support A Source Of Encouragement For IIOJK People

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

VC Gulzar terms Pakistan's continued support a source of encouragement for IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has said that Pakistan's unequivocal and unprecedented support to the Kashmir cause is a source of strength and encouragement for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir fighting for their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir media service,Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement in Srinagar said that the way Pakistanis in Pakistan and all over the world took out rallies and arranged other programs on August 5 to express their solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied territory proved that Pakistan is standing with Kashmiris like a solid rock and will not left them at the mercy of Hindutva terrorism.

The APHC leader expressed gratitude to the Pakistani people, government and army for holding massive rallies in length and width of Pakistan in support of Kashmiris. He also appreciated the efforts of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis for highlighting the Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar also appreciated the people of occupied Kashmir observing the 5th August as Black Day on the call of APHC. He urged the Kashmiris to forge unity among their ranks to foil India's onslaught on their basic rights. He also appealed to the civilized world to shun duplicity and come forward to stop India from violating international laws and norms in the internationally-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar August Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

36 minutes ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

1 hour ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

5 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

12 hours ago
UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

13 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

13 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

14 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

14 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan