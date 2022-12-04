(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dr Shakeeb Ullah on Sunday hailed the efforts of the Higher Education Department (HEC), Federal and provincial governments for the formal approval of 100-kanal land for the Varsity's Tank sub-campus by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In a statement issued here, the Vice Chancellor paid tribute to federal and provincial governments besides Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Commissioner Dera, Deputy Commissioner Tank, Local elders and Director Tank Campus Ehsanullah Danish and his team over this milestone.

According to the details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Kamran Bangash and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Department Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, while briefing the media about the decisions of the Provincial Cabinet, said that it has given approval to transfer of 100-kanals government land to the Department of Higher Education for setting up a permanent campus of Gomal University's Sub Campus Tank.

He said the permanent Sub-Campus of the Varsity would help in promotion of education in the backward area like Tank. The literacy rate of the area would also be improved with this development.

The Vice Chancellor said that the acquisition of 100-kanal land was the result of the efforts of Director Tank Campus Ehsanullah Danish and his entire team.