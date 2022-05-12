VC Hamdard University congratulates students of rural areas on earning PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

The Vice Chancellor Hamdard University Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hassan along with his team visited Waris Gul School Tharoo Shah to felicitate two students of rural areas who have completed PHD degrees

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Hamdard University Dr. Syed Shabib-ul-Hassan along with his team visited Waris Gul School Tharoo Shah to felicitate two students of rural areas who have completed PHD degrees.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, addressing on the occasion VC said that two students who studied in the same school have set a record by completing Phd degrees.

He said that the purpose of visiting School was to encourage the students who were highly talented and competent.

Dean Hamdard University Dr.Asadullah Larik, Pro VC Sindh University Naushehroferoze campus Dr. Agha Asad Noor, Former VC MUET Dr. Abdul Ahad Abro, Focal Person Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Kamran Bohio and others expressed their views. Later Gold Medals and Shields were distributed among Phd holder students Faheem ul Hassan Tiyono and Nusrat Parveen Sahto while traditional Sindhi gifts Ajrak and Cap were presented to the guests.