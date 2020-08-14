UrduPoint.com
VC Hoists National Flag To Mark 73rd Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

VC hoists national flag to mark 73rd Independence Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur with national spirit, fervor and enthusiasm. The ceremony was held at the Central Lawn of the University on Friday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) SALU Dr Parveen Shah hoisted the national flag of Pakistan with the rhythm of national anthem.

Later, she also inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a tree at the central lawn.

More Stories From Pakistan

