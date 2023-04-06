Close
VC IBA Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Dr Sawand

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM

VC IBA expresses condolence on demise of Dr Sawand

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University, Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand.

In his statement, he said that losing a colleague in such a sudden and unexpected way is indeed distressing and a significant loss not only to Sukkur IBA University but also to the entire community.

The VC said Dr Sawand was a distinguished scholar in the field of computer sciences and made significant contributions to the University and the academic world through his research, teaching, and allied services. He said that Sawand will be remembered for his exceptional dedication and his warm and caring personality.

