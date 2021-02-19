SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif Univesirty (SALU), Khairpur Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Friday expressed grief over the death of ex Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah's daughter and sister of PPP MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, said a statement here.

The Vice Chancellor extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.