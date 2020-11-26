VC Ibupoto reviews prevailing of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Speaking on Thursday presided over a review meeting of deans of all faculties at university in the wake of the prevailing coronavirus.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, the VC said that in the current situation of coronavirus, Government of Sindh was striving assertively in order to control this epidemic virus to save the precious lives of people.

After detailed deliberations, some important decisions were taken.

The university and Ghotki and Shahdadkot campuses would remain close academically till January 10 as per Government policy. However, 50% administrative staff would remain on their duties. The sanitizers would be provided to the staff at the main gate of the university and Infrared Thermometer also would be installed at the main gate.

Fumigation would be carried out at the campus premises including residential area.