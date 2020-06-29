UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC ICUP Condoles Demise Of Mother-in-law Of Syed Kamal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:17 PM

VC ICUP condoles demise of mother-in-law of Syed Kamal

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College University Peshawar (ICUP) Professor Dr Noshad Khan on MOnday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother-in-law of Provost and Director Campus Security Mian Syed Kamal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College University Peshawar (ICUP) Professor Dr Noshad Khan on MOnday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother-in-law of Provost and Director Campus Security Mian Syed Kamal.

A condolence meeting held here, under the presidentship of Vice Chancellor Dr Noshad which was attended by Director Higher Studies and Dean Prof Dr Sarir Babshah, Deputy Director Admissions Amir Izhar, Director Inter Studies Prof Muhammad Iqbal, Incharge Legal Cell Dr Najib Zada, Assistant Director sports Muhmmad Ali Hoti and Public Relations Officer Umer Ali.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Family

Recent Stories

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

6 minutes ago

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

2 hours ago

Work on dilapidated old bridge on River Chitral be ..

4 minutes ago

KP Govt allocates record development budget in cha ..

4 minutes ago

PRMI reforms to ensure ease of doing business in m ..

4 minutes ago

Tulsa Police Say 2 Officers Critically Wounded, Wa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.