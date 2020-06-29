VC ICUP condoles demise of mother-in-law of Syed Kamal

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College University Peshawar (ICUP) Professor Dr Noshad Khan on MOnday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother-in-law of Provost and Director Campus Security Mian Syed Kamal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia College University Peshawar (ICUP) Professor Dr Noshad Khan on MOnday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother-in-law of Provost and Director Campus Security Mian Syed Kamal.

A condolence meeting held here, under the presidentship of Vice Chancellor Dr Noshad which was attended by Director Higher Studies and Dean Prof Dr Sarir Babshah, Deputy Director Admissions Amir Izhar, Director Inter Studies Prof Muhammad Iqbal, Incharge Legal Cell Dr Najib Zada, Assistant Director sports Muhmmad Ali Hoti and Public Relations Officer Umer Ali.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.