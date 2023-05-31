VC inaugurates construction of Bank Alafalah IUB Baghdad campus

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the university is playing a leading role in the socio-economic development of the region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the university is playing a leading role in the socio-economic development of the region.

The priority of the university is a strong financial base and the welfare of teachers, employees, and students.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, being the most prominent higher education institution in the country, occupies a prominent position in social and economic development.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bank Alfalah Islamic branch at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

Prof. Dr. Abubakar Treasurer, Prof.

Dr. Moazzam Jamil Registrar, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director Press Media and Publications, Rizwan Majeed Director IT, Talal Ali Raza, Head Branch Banking, Islamic Banking Group, Muhammad Ramzan Regional Business Head, Fawad Iqbal Khan Area Manager, Ali Butt Regional Business Head Lahore, Muhammad Salman Branch Manager, Arham Ali Branch Manager, Sajjad from Engineering Department, and other senior officers of Bank AlFalah were present.

Talal Ali Raza thanked the Vice Chancellor on behalf of the management of Bank AlFalah for providing the opportunity to provide banking services to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur community and assured the best banking facilities for the students and employees.