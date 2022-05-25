VC inaugurates EPI Centre of excellence at Khyber Medical University

(@FahadShabbir)

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Health inaugurated the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) centre of excellence at KMU

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the centre would provide vaccination for 12 childhood diseases as per the national immunisation schedule and would remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Assistant Prof. and in charge of KMU Mass vaccination centre Dr. Khalid Rehman, Deputy Director EPI Dr. Mohsin, EPI coordinator Peshawar Dr. Arif, Deputy DHO Dr. Feroz Shah and Dr. Asad were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the inauguration of this centre was a great initiative for the residents of Hayatabad and its surrounding areas which would help the local population to be vaccinated against 12 diseases.

He hoped that the establishment of this center would not only enhance the coverage of EPI in the area but would also provide local scientific evidence about the diseases, adding that recommendations could also be made for the prevention of these diseases.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that more than 1.6 million diagnostic tests were conducted in the Public Health Reference Lab and about 100,000 vaccines were administered at the Corona Mass Vaccination Center.

"Now with the establishment of EPI centre, it is evident that KMU is in the forefront in serving the nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through social services besides academic and research activities", he added.