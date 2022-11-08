UrduPoint.com

VC Inaugurates Establishment Of Four New Projects In LUMHS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 08:41 PM

VC inaugurates establishment of four new projects in LUMHS

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Prof.Dr Ikram Din Ujjan performed "Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony" of HEC sponsored projects at main campus, Jamshoro on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Prof.Dr Ikram Din Ujjan performed "Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony" of HEC sponsored projects at main campus, Jamshoro on Tuesday.

Higher education Commission Pakistan has sponsored all the four projects including Establishment of Research Institute of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Examination Centre, Extension of Institute of Ophthalmology and Extension of Medical Research Centre.

The construction work is in progress of all the four projects under the supervision of Project Director, Project Management Unit Eng Gulzar Ahmed Mahar and VC Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan.

Addressing the occasion, VC said that in this age many of the nation's institutions face the combined challenges of deteriorating conditions, out of date design and changing utilization pressures including intense overcrowding in the institutions.

He said these deficiencies impair the quality of teaching and learning and contribute to health and safety problems for staff and students. Building design and facility conditions have also been associated with teachers motivation and student achievement, he added.

He informed that the establishment of these projects are going to be highly beneficial for the students in particular and patients and community in general.

