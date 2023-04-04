VC inaugurates KMU-IHS Hazara Campus

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq on Tuesday inaugurated the Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHS) Hazara Campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq on Tuesday inaugurated the Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHS) Hazara Campus.

He was the chief guest on the occasion while Dr Luke, Director of Bach Christian Hospital, Qalandarabad Abbottabad was the guest of honour.

Dr Sadia Fatima, Director of KMU-IHS Hazara Campus welcomed the distinguished guests from Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical Institute, Women Medical College Abbottabad, Bach Christian Hospital Qalandarabad.

She gave a brief presentation on KMU-IHS Hazara Campus, highlighting various programs being offered by the institute, activities, and achievements since its inception.

She apprised the audience about various memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed by IHS with various institutions.

During the ceremony, an MoU between KMU and Bach Christian Hospital (BCH) Qalandarabad was also signed by Prof. Zia ul Haq and Dr Luke Hospital Director BCH representing their respective organizations.

In the MoU, it was agreed that the two institutions would utilise each other's academic and research resources, whereas KMU as a medical institution would provide students with knowledge and research opportunities, and BCH would provide teaching training facilities to students in various fields.