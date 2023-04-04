Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

VC Inaugurates KMU-IHS Hazara Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

VC inaugurates KMU-IHS Hazara Campus

Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq on Tuesday inaugurated the Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHS) Hazara Campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq on Tuesday inaugurated the Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHS) Hazara Campus.

He was the chief guest on the occasion while Dr Luke, Director of Bach Christian Hospital, Qalandarabad Abbottabad was the guest of honour.

Dr Sadia Fatima, Director of KMU-IHS Hazara Campus welcomed the distinguished guests from Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Abbottabad International Medical Institute, Women Medical College Abbottabad, Bach Christian Hospital Qalandarabad.

She gave a brief presentation on KMU-IHS Hazara Campus, highlighting various programs being offered by the institute, activities, and achievements since its inception.

She apprised the audience about various memorandum of understandings (MoUs) signed by IHS with various institutions.

During the ceremony, an MoU between KMU and Bach Christian Hospital (BCH) Qalandarabad was also signed by Prof. Zia ul Haq and Dr Luke Hospital Director BCH representing their respective organizations.

In the MoU, it was agreed that the two institutions would utilise each other's academic and research resources, whereas KMU as a medical institution would provide students with knowledge and research opportunities, and BCH would provide teaching training facilities to students in various fields.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Women Khyber Medical University Christian From

Recent Stories

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

4 seconds ago
 US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefens ..

US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefense Spending, Save $1 Trillion O ..

32 seconds ago
 World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Gro ..

World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Growth Prospects to 5.6%

26 seconds ago
 US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy ..

US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy Dept.

34 seconds ago
 US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas R ..

US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas Resources - Energy Dept.

35 seconds ago
 Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tu ..

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.