VC inaugurates new buildings at Sialkot women university

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar inaugurated the Student Services Centre, Guest House and Women Development Centre at the Government College for Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), here on Saturday.

She told the inaugural ceremony participants that all facilities and information related to new admissions, scholarships, seminars, workshops, national and international competitions, transport, hostel, fees, examinations, academic and extra-curricular activities were available to students at the Student Services Center under one roof.

Apart from this, Alumni Association, Career Counselor, Student Counselor, Psychological Wellbeing Centre, Finishing school, Directorate of Student Affairs, Cafeteria, Stationary and Photocopy Shops and Smart Meeting Rooms have been established at the Student Services Center, the VC said.

The Student Services Center has been constructed at the site of the old principal house in a record period of 10 months from the university budget, which is the result of the day and night hard work and efforts of the Directorate team, she added.

Prof. Rukhsana said that at the Women Development Centre, life skills, leadership training and career counseling would be provided to students, while the Guest House would facilitate guests' stay on university premises.

Heads of all academic and administrative departments were also present.