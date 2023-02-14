VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GCUH

The Government College University (GCU) has achieved another milestone by starting Software and Hardware Laboratory in a short span of time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Government College University (GCU) has achieved another milestone by starting Software and Hardware Laboratory in a short span of time.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the software and hardware laboratory established in the academic block of the university was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif on Tuesday.

In the lab equipped with modern facilities, students will learn about hardware along with software and teachers will also get help in conducting research, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the current era is the age of science and technology in which computer technology has its importance.

She said that the secret of the development of all developed countries is based on technology and we should improve the skills of our manpower.

The faculty members, officers and students were also present on the occasion.