UrduPoint.com

VC Inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory At GCUH

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 11:26 PM

VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GCUH

The Government College University (GCU) has achieved another milestone by starting Software and Hardware Laboratory in a short span of time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Government College University (GCU) has achieved another milestone by starting Software and Hardware Laboratory in a short span of time.

According to the spokesperson of the university, the software and hardware laboratory established in the academic block of the university was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif on Tuesday.

In the lab equipped with modern facilities, students will learn about hardware along with software and teachers will also get help in conducting research, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the current era is the age of science and technology in which computer technology has its importance.

She said that the secret of the development of all developed countries is based on technology and we should improve the skills of our manpower.

The faculty members, officers and students were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Technology GCU All Government

Recent Stories

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

13 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visi ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey on Wednesday - Ankara

10 minutes ago
 CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC jou ..

CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC journalists after critical docume ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Sum ..

28 minutes ago
 French ambassador to Pakistan meets SAPM Jawad Soh ..

French ambassador to Pakistan meets SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik

1 minute ago
 Enmities are created on mere political differences ..

Enmities are created on mere political differences: Qamar Zaman Kaira

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.