VC Inaugurates Sports Complex At Female Hostel LUMHS, Jamshoro

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

VC inaugurates Sports Complex at female hostel LUMHS, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor (VC) of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established "Sports Complex" for female students within the premises of female hostels at the varsity.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that as a matter of fact, playing sports teaches

life lessons like discipline, responsibility, self-confidence, accountability, and teamwork.

He added that studies have shown that exercise increases blood flow to the brain and helps the body build more connections between nerves, leading to increased concentration, enhanced memory, stimulated creativity, and

better-developed problem-solving skills.

In short, playing sports helps the brain grow and makes it work better.

He further expressed that the establishment of a sports complex within the premises of girl’s hostels will facilitate the

female students to get engaged in their sports activities round the clock without going out of a secure environment.

The Vice Chancellor highly appreciated the services of Project Director LUMHS, Mr. Gulzar Ahmed Mahar for completion

of the project within the specified time.

More Stories From Pakistan