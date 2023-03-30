VC inaugurates tree plantation drive at Turbat University

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat (UoT), Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad here on Thursday inaugurated the spring plantation drive by planting a tree at the University's main campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that his administration was committed to fulfilling its responsibilities of safeguarding the natural environment and enhancing the beautification of the campus by increasing the green areas of the campus.

He urged the University employees and students for providing regular care of the planted trees for their better future. Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad appreciated the efforts of UoT's Planning and Development Department and Plantation and Garden Office for launching the green revenue project for the University.

The event was organized by the Office of Plantation and Gardening of the University.

Besides, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, the event was participated by Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, deans, directors, heads of different departments, faculty members, administrative staff and students, who planted the saplings at the different sites of the University.

Elaborating the purpose of the plantation drive, Shah Hussain, In-charge Office of Plantation and Garden said that the drive was aimed at achieving its target of planting more than 2500 trees at the University's campus, which include mango, guava and 1100 lemon trees as part of revenue generating efforts for the University.

In order to add an aesthetic look to the Varsity, ornamental trees like Jacaranda, yellow and pink tabebuia, cassia fistula, tecoma and lagerstroemia would also be planted at the campus.