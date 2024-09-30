Open Menu

VC Initiates Steps To Steer PU Out Of Financial Deficit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali has initiated radical steps to get the university out of financial deficit and improve academic standard.

In this regard, an important meeting was presided by the vice chancellor here on Monday in which all the administrative officials participated. Dr Ali gave the task of digitalisation in four months to improve the quality of education in PU. He issued instructions to fulfill legal requirements for starting commercial activities on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road. Dr Ali was of the view that no commercial activity should begin without legal coverage and no objection certificates must be obtained from departments concerned for any commercial activity. He also directed to begin work on 2.5 MW solar projects on an urgent basis to reduce electricity bills of the university. The VC instructed the officials to direct the provision of electricity to campus residents to LESCO so that they could get relief in their electricity bills.

He explained that teachers and employees in the colony will be saved from additional electricity bills due to the initiative.

Dr Ali said that the university was suffering from administrative and financial problems due to unavailability of its strategic plan and therefore, a strategic plan of the university would be developed soon. He also issued orders to introduce campus management system for the improvement of administrative affairs of the university. The VC highlighted the need to introduce various practical measures for the improvement of the University Health Center. He said that strict action would be taken without discrimination if any student tries to take the law into their own hands. He said that he would not tolerate violence on the campus and there was a zero tolerance policy regarding student policing and interference in administrative matters. He said that administrative officers should not do any work out of merit.

