VC inspect SOPs' implementation at UVAS hostels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ):University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad on Tuesday visited boys and girls hostels and Sports Complex at City Campus to review implementation on COVID-19 related SOPs.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said on the occasion that cleanliness arrangements at the hostels rooms besides distancing was a must for students to save them from COVID-19 after reopening of the university.

He instructed that preventive measures be taken against the dengue mosquitoes as well and said the facilities in the living areas of students including electricity (fan and lights), doors & windows, wash rooms (taps, water supply) should be fully functional while condition of white wash in hostels and disposing of garbage etc should be ensured.

He stressed that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) be followed strictly after reopening of the varsity and directed that COVID-19 SOPs policy should be displayed at the hostels' notice board.

Later, Dr Nasim Ahmad also visited Sports Complex and checked discipline and trials for selection of new students on sports basis for various degree programmes.

Principal Students Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Hostel Wardens including Dr Nisar Ahmad, Dr Sarwar Siddique, Tariq Bajwa, Dr Gulbeena Saleem and Project Director Shahnawaz Bukhari and others were present.