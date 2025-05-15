Open Menu

VC Inspects Lab, Dispensary At Women University

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Vice-Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad, Prof Dr. Kanwal Amin said that the health of the students and staff was top priority and the university was committed to providing timely and quality medical facilities.

She expressed these views during her visit to the hi-tech laboratory, diagnostic center and university dispensary on Thursday.

She said that the purpose of the visit was to review the medical facilities for students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

She inspected the modern equipment available in the lab, diagnostic center, their proper use and quality and directed the staff to maintain international standards.

The Vice Chancellor also reviewed the medicines stock in the dispensary, patient records and cleaning arrangements.

