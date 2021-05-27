VC Islamia Uni calls for joint strategy to tackle atrocities against Muslims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that atrocities perpetrated on Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir were to be stopped by the joint strategy of the Ummah at every forum.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad,he made these remarks while speaking in the popular program Qutb Online of Samaa tv. Referring to the Holy Quran, Dr Athar Mahboob said that good and bad times were a test and a moment of reflection by God so that we could prepare for the future and such situations keep coming in the lives of nations.

Muslims should abandon the policy of reaction and adopt a strategy of action in the field of science and technology.

We have no choice but to prepare our next generation and bring them into the competition, he said. Universities need to focus on education and research as well as training. He recited a poem of Iqbal's glorious reply, saying that he was honoured at the time by being a Muslim and that Muslims were disgraced by abandoning the Qur'an. Other speakers at the event included senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Abdul Qadir Awan, head of the Brotherhood, and Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, a member of the Islamic Ideological Council. Syed Bilal Qutb were present on the occasion.