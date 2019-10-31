UrduPoint.com
VC Islamia Uni Welcomes Newly Inducted Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:38 PM

VC Islamia Uni welcomes newly inducted students

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized orientation sessions for newly inducted student in the main auditorium

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has organized orientation sessions for newly inducted student in the main auditorium.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the university has inducted 8000 students in 112 morning and 84 evening programs at Bachelor, Master, MPhil and PhD levels in all the seven faculties across five campuses for the fall semester.

Addressing the gathering of students, Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is experiencing a new era of expansion and development to meet the challenges both at national and global level. We have to convert this university in to an innovative and progressive institution competing globally. On this occasion, he gave slogan to faculty and administration, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur � THE IUB tolerance, honesty, Eco friendly, innovative, understanding and beneficial. He said in order to keep abreast ourselves with social and economic challenges, environmental and technological advances around the world, we need to be tolerant to diversity and bring a culture of inclusiveness, environmental friendly,bringing innovative and smart solutions to problems, being understanding to the culture and people around and beneficial not only to our own society but for the whole world.

He said students should utilize their time in the university seeking knowledge and make them competent enough to imbibe information they receive and convert it into useful knowledge,adding that he said all out efforts would be made to provide them a congenial environment for their curricular and co curricular activities while faculty and administration is available every time to ensure smooth running of academic activities with allied facilities.

On this occasion administrative heads from hostels, transport, medical, sports, security, career development center, library and financial aid offices briefed in detail about practices and procedures for the provision of facilities to students. The Vice Chancellor also distributed appreciation certificates to students shown remarkable achievements in co-curricular activities.

