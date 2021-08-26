UrduPoint.com

VC Islamia University Calls On Saudi Ambassador

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Thursday called on the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor invited the Saudi Ambassador to visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. It was also agreed to extend the scope of the agreement between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Saudi Embassy on educational matters and to increase cooperation with Saudi educational institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Islamia University Bahawalpur is one of the fastest-growing universities in Pakistan with 129 departments including modern subjects in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy and Social Sciences. After the admissions in October 2021, the number of students will increase to fifty thousand.

The university has an excellent infrastructure for teaching and accommodation and residential facilities are available. Islamia University Bahawalpur is also taking excellent steps to provide admission to international students.

The Vice-Chancellor also presented the international prospectus of the University to the Honorable Saudi Ambassador. The Ambassador appreciated the academic and research achievements of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and expressed special interest in the field of engineering and medicine.

He said that contacts with Saudi Arabian universities would be enhanced. In this regard, the visit of the Minister of education of Saudi Arabia to the Islamia University was also discussed while the teachers affiliated with the International Linkages Directorate of the Islamia of University Bahawalpur will visit the Saudi universities. The two sides also discussed Saudi Arabia's cooperation in enhancing the university's infrastructure.

The features of the Pak-Saudi Teacher Professional Development Program were also discussed during the meeting. Director International Linkages Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Abid Shahzad and Dr Nasrullah Khan Assistant Professor were also present in the meeting.

