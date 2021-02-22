UrduPoint.com
VC Islamia University For Benefiting Farmers Through Research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the Faculty of Agriculture, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is striving to identify the fruits of agricultural research directly to the farmers.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the Vice Chancellor expressed these views while talking to President Farmers board Jam Hazoor Bakhsh, Markazi Chairman Farmers Board Pakistan and Senior Vice President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghulam Farid in his office this morning.

Vice Chancellor said that farmers have a very important role to play in the agrarian economy and in this regard it is very important for them to be aware of the latest methods provided by the government through marketing and liaison with cotton ginners through the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that a grand seminar on cotton cultivation, varieties of cotton provided by the university and marketing would be organized in the main auditorium for local farmers early next month.

Hundreds of local farmers would participate in the seminar.

Participants will be provided with special information on cotton cultivation.

He said that Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Director of Research would conduct the seminar and the farmers would be provided information about the varieties of cotton introduced by the university which would address the local climatic conditions, water scarcity, Curl leave virus and whitefly.

