VC Islamia University for extending PhD programs to sub-campuses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the sub-campuses of the university will be made a centre for teaching and research.

New academic programs including PhD will be introduced at sub-campuses. Keeping in view the local needs, higher education opportunities are being enhanced in these sub-campuses, and teachers are being deployed in the same proportion.

The Rahim Yar Khan Campus will be made as lush as the Central Campus and for this purpose, thousands of plants will be planted under the Prime Minister's Pakistan Clean and Green Program. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while addressing teachers, employees, and students at Rahim Yar Khan Campus.

"We have to work as a team for the promotion of education and for that we have to keep merit and self-accountability in mind," he said.

Discipline and mutual respect will surely ensure our success which will in fact guarantee the development and prosperity of this region and our dear homeland. In a short span of time, the number of students on campus has increased from 900 to 3000 which has increased to 7000.

Apart from Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Liaquatpur, and Sadiqabad tehsils, students from adjoining areas of Sindh and Balochistan will be provided quality and low-fee higher education opportunities. He said that with the development of Rahim Yar Khan Campus and launch of MPhil and PhD programs, teachers and students would have the opportunity to solve local problems which is undoubtedly a great service to the region.

Islamia University Bahawalpur Has joined and will soon be in the top 500 which will also benefit all campuses. During his visit, the Vice-Chancellor also visited the Admission Cell of Rahim Yar Khan Campus and was briefed by Campus Coordinator Umair Ashraf about the ongoing educational activities on campus, the Spring Admission Campaign. Meanwhile talking at District Press Club Rahim Yar Khan, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that Jamia Islamia is striving for the promotion of education in the region.

Their aim is to make the Islamic University of Bahawalpur an international university in line with the requirements of the modern age, in addition to providing higher education and research facilities to the youth here to develop their leadership skills and prepare them for international competition.