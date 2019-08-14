UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Islamia University Hoists Flag At Abbasia Campus To Mark Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

VC Islamia University hoists flag at Abbasia Campus to mark Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Independence Day of Pakistan was observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Wednesday.

The day began with Quran Khawani and prayers for martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob hoisted the flag in a dignified ceremony at Abbasia Campus attended by faculty members, staff and students.

The participants also took out a rally to show solidarity and unity with people of Kashmir.

The Vice-Chancellor felicitated the participants on Independence Day and said that Kashmir has become a global issue and the day is not very far when suppressed Kashmiris will have their right of self-determination promised by the world at United Nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Progress Independence IUB Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

19 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

20 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.