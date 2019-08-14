VC Islamia University hoists flag at Abbasia Campus to mark Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Independence Day of Pakistan was observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Wednesday.

The day began with Quran Khawani and prayers for martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob hoisted the flag in a dignified ceremony at Abbasia Campus attended by faculty members, staff and students.

The participants also took out a rally to show solidarity and unity with people of Kashmir.

The Vice-Chancellor felicitated the participants on Independence Day and said that Kashmir has become a global issue and the day is not very far when suppressed Kashmiris will have their right of self-determination promised by the world at United Nations.