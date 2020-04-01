UrduPoint.com
VC Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Establishes 'Quarantine Center' In Hostels For Accommodating Corona Virus Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:17 PM

VC Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes 'Quarantine center' in hostels for accommodating Corona virus patients

Vice Chancellor , Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Athar Mehboob, on Wednesday announced to set up "Quarantine center" for accommodating Corona virus patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor , Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Athar Mehboob, on Wednesday announced to set up "Quarantine center" for accommodating Corona virus patients.

Talking to ptv, he said that some 1200 people could be accommodated in six hostels of the university of Bahawalpur, for Quarantine purpose.

The paramedical staff, and physicians would be available to provide services to the affected patients, he added.

Appreciating the faculty of pharmacology's students for manufacturing sanitizers, he said that the bottles of sanitizers have been distributed among the students community, hospital staff, and security guards of the varsity.

The VC further stated that IUB teaching faculty had also launched an online system for imparting education to students so that they could continue their studies without any hindrance emerged after the outbreak of Corona virus threat around the world. Online classroom system, he said would also be available for the students of different disciplines for continuing their education without impasse.

