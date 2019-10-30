UrduPoint.com
VC Islamia University Visits Blood Transfusion Center

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:25 PM

VC Islamia University visits blood transfusion center

Vice Chancellor, the Islamia Univeristy of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday visited Blood Transfusion Center of Sundas Foundation Lahore and praised the efforts of the organisation for serving the humanity

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia Univeristy of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Wednesday visited Blood Transfusion Center of Sundas Foundation Lahore and praised the efforts of the organisation for serving the humanity.

On this occasion, he interacted with staff and cancer patients, children in the center.

He was briefed that Sundas Foundation has been providing medical facilities and blood to the patients of thalassemia, hemophilia and blood cancer since last 21 years. Currently, 6000 patients are provided blood transfusion after every fifteen days. All the facilities including blood transfusion, physiotherapy and medical tests are provided free of cost.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the dedication and hard work of medical staff and said that their moral, social and medical support to unprivileged people is really praiseworthy and everyone should join this noble cause.

