VC Islamia University visits Indus Hospital Karachi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob visited Indus Hospital and Teaching Institute, Karachi today.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, matters relevant to education in Medical Field and Allied Health Sciences were discussed with Senior Officials of Indus Hospital including Prof.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan Chief Executive Officer, Hakim Shah Principal ICoNM and Dr Naila Baig Ansari Chair Indus Hospital and Research Center.

The Vice-Chancellor said that IUB is a leading University initiating new academic programs in emerging fields of Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Medical Laboratory Technology, Physical Therapy, Human Diet and Nutrition, and Nursing.

Both sides also discussed collaboration in teaching and research including joint research projects, faculty exchange, conferences and symposiums. Dr Fazal Mehmood Khan Director of Health Education Project IUB was also present in the meeting.