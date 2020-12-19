UrduPoint.com
VC Islamia University Visits PNS Shifa Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob on Saturday visited the Pakistan Navy Station Shifa (PNS Shifa) Karachi.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Vice-Chancellor exchanged views with Surge. Cdre. Abid Hussain Shah, Commandant PNS Shifa Hospital, Karachi.

Both sides discussed various avenues of cooperation in the field of health and medical sciences including nursing and paramedics training.

Vice-Chancellor also visited Pakistan Navy Medical Training school and viewed teaching and training facilities besides interacting with medical staff.

Director IUB Health education Project Dr Fazal Mahmood Khan was also present during the visit. PNS Shifa is a medical hospital established in 1953. Pakistan Navy Nursing School was established in1982 that produce female nursing cadets and trainee officers for Armed Forces Nursing Services.

