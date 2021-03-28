VC Islamia University visits RYK Campus, reviews academic activities

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob visited Rahim Yar Khan Campus and reviewed the educational, developmental, and administrative activities.

He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan Campus offered higher education to students from all districts of Rahim Yar Khan as well as surrounding districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

Soon after taking charge of the university, he said that the number of students has exceeded 3,000. In this regard, he sdaid that steps were taken to increase all science subjects and also to launch M.Phil classes.

"Transportation and hostel facilities on campus are being enhanced.