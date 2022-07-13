UrduPoint.com

VC IUB Appreciates Admin For Maintaining Cleanliness During Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

VC IUB appreciates admin for maintaining cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, praised the best arrangements for cleaning, drainage, and road transport in the city of Bahawalpur by the administration under the special supervision of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

He also commended the efforts of the staff of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and Bahawalpur Metropolitan Corporation. He said that on the occasion of Eid, thousands of teachers, employees, and students of Islamia University Bahawalpur community benefited from the civic facilities of the administration of the city of Bahawalpur.

The university's two campuses were located in the heart of the city. Similarly, the staff of the state care of the university also worked hard during the Eid holidays. The Vice-Chancellor congratulated Regional Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar and District Police Officer Ibadat Ali Nisar for maintaining law and order during the Eid holidays. The Vice-Chancellor also praised the university security personnel on Eid duty.

